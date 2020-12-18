Dayton man indicted on murder charges in shooting that led to SWAT standoff

A Dayton man was indicted this week in connection to a fatal shooting in Dayton earlier this month.
Jeremy Murphy Sr., 29, of Dayton, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and weapon. The court entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment Thursday and his bond was set at $950,000.
Murphy was taken into custody shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at his home in the 600 block of Hulbert Street following a SWAT standoff that lasted a few hours. Dayton police tracked Murphy there after learning of a potential suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the morning a few blocks away.
Dayton police began their investigation at around 5 a.m. Dec. 4 when they responded to the 400 block of Noel Court. The victim, listed in court documents as William Bruce, AKA Red, died of his injuries.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshabarger ruled Bruce’s death a homicide, reporting his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
Prosecutors said the shooting took place on Clover Street.
“The preliminary indications are the suspect and victim were acquaintances,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said at the time. “The events leading up to and motive for this tragic event are still under investigation.”
Murphy is due back in court on Jan. 4 for a status hearing.