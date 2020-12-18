Dayton man indicted on murder charges in shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Jeremy Murphy Sr., 29, of Dayton, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and weapon. The court entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment Thursday and his bond was set at $950,000.

Murphy was taken into custody shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at his home in the 600 block of Hulbert Street following a SWAT standoff that lasted a few hours. Dayton police tracked Murphy there after learning of a potential suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the morning a few blocks away.