Dayton man indicted on nearly 20 child porn charges

A Dayton man was indicted Tuesday on nearly 20 felony child pornography-related charges.
Brett Andrew King, 27, was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment March 8 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish) and 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
The case was filed Dec. 29, court records show.
King is not in custody.
