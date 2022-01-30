Hamburger icon
Dayton man killed in Saturday morning crash in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
22 minutes ago

A 25-year-old Dayton man was killed Saturday in an early morning crash in Trotwood.

Daron Coleman died in the crash that occurred in the 1700 block of Shiloh Springs Road around 2:25 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A second person was taken to the hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. That person’s condition wasn’t available Sunday.

ExploreOne dead after crash in Trotwood early this morning

Authorities were investigating the incident. A request for more information about what led to the crash to Trotwood Police was not responded to Sunday.

