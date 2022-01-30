Dayton man killed in Saturday morning crash in Trotwood

A 25-year-old Dayton man was killed Saturday in an early morning crash in Trotwood.
Daron Coleman died in the crash that occurred in the 1700 block of Shiloh Springs Road around 2:25 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
A second person was taken to the hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. That person’s condition wasn’t available Sunday.
Authorities were investigating the incident. A request for more information about what led to the crash to Trotwood Police was not responded to Sunday.
