Dayton man pleads guilty to possessing pipe bomb found by Kettering police

Michael Joshua Rhea, 27, admitted possessing an unregistered explosive device and to illegally possessing the explosive device as a frequent user of a controlled substance, according to a release from David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Kettering police officers responded on March 13, 2020, to Dot’s Market on Patterson Road to arrest Rhea on an outstanding warrant when they found a suspected pipe bomb in his vehicle and three methamphetamine pipes, according to the Kettering Police Department and court records.