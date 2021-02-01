Dayton man pleads guilty to possessing pipe bomb found by Kettering police

A Dayton man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to possessing a pipe bomb.
Michael Joshua Rhea, 27, admitted possessing an unregistered explosive device and to illegally possessing the explosive device as a frequent user of a controlled substance, according to a release from David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
Kettering police officers responded on March 13, 2020, to Dot’s Market on Patterson Road to arrest Rhea on an outstanding warrant when they found a suspected pipe bomb in his vehicle and three methamphetamine pipes, according to the Kettering Police Department and court records.
The Dayton Bomb Squad safely removed and detonated the pipe bomb, which had a protruding fuse and was filled with power and BBs, the U.S Department of Justice release stated.
Kettering police posted on social media at the time that the bomb squad detonated the device at the leaf farm on Spaulding Road.
During a prior arrest, Rhea told law enforcement he uses meth daily, according to the release.