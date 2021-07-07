Dayton man sentenced for 2020 murder at Northcrest apartment

He told the court that he tried to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors before the trial, adding that his client understood that he should serve some jail time in the case.

Jones declined to speak during sentencing and his attorney said that he plans to appeal the verdict. No one gave a victim impact statement to the court during the sentencing hearing.

Montgomery told Jones that his actions in March 2020 will have a profound impact on the rest of his life and that it was his own decisions that led to the charges and conviction. She noted that Jones shot the victim three times, including in the face.