Dayton man sentenced in deadly shooting of woman who was homeless

Ricky Renado Hill, 45, received a life sentenced and will not be eligible for parole for at least 22 1/2 years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Oct. 11, 25-year-old Faith Guffey was reportedly lying on the porch of a vacant house on Caho Street when she was shot. Hill approached the house and walked up an alley before he circled around to the house and then shot at Guffey multiple times, according to a court affidavit.