Dayton man sentenced in deadly shooting of woman who was homeless

Ricky Renado Hill

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A Dayton man was sentenced in the killing of a woman who was homeless in October.

Ricky Renado Hill, 45, received a life sentenced and will not be eligible for parole for at least 22 1/2 years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Oct. 11, 25-year-old Faith Guffey was reportedly lying on the porch of a vacant house on Caho Street when she was shot. Hill approached the house and walked up an alley before he circled around to the house and then shot at Guffey multiple times, according to a court affidavit.

A 911 caller told dispatchers Guffey was not breathing. She was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition and died later that day.

An investigation into the shooting and witness statements identified Hill as the suspect, the prosecutor’s office said. Multiple people told police that Hill was angry with Guffey for allegedly taking his cellphone a week earlier, according to a court affidavit.

Hill was indicted on murder, felonious assault and heaving weapons while under disability charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of murder and having weapons while under disability last week, according to court documents.

