Dayton man sentenced on child pornography charges after guilty plea

A Dayton man who faced child pornography charges after a national task force sent a tip to local police has been sentenced after changing his plea to guilty last month.

Darius Pugh, 20, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Mary Wiseman to five years of probation, court documents said, and will have to register as a Tier II sexual offender, meaning he will need to register his address ever 180 days for the next 25 years.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Pugh was originally charged after Internet Crimes Against Children sent a tip to the Dayton Police Department that Pugh’s IP address and email address were downloading child pornography, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was indicted in November 2022 on six counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, but four of those charges were dismissed when Pugh agreed to plead guilty.

Internet Crimes Against Children is a network of 61 task forces across local, state and national law enforcement agencies focusing on crimes that affect children online, according to the force’s website.