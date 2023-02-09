Dayton man sentenced to at least 18 years in wife’s death

A Dayton man found guilty in the shooting death of his wife will spend at least 18 years in prison.
Task Tresonard Moreland Jr., 38, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Last July, a jury found Moreland guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault.
We have reached out to Moreland’s attorney for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.
On April 14, 2019, Dayton police responded to a Ryburn Avenue apartment on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also reportedly found a 9mm handgun at the apartment.
An investigation determined Moreland shot his wife during an argument at the apartment, according to the prosecutor’s office.
He was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in November 2021.
