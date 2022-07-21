Dayton man found guilty of murder in wife’s 2019 shooting death

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr. will be sentenced Aug. 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury Wednesday evening found him guilty of killing Tiffany Yvette Moreland, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue — near Riverside Drive and Siebenthaler Avenue — on a report of a shooting. Tiffany Moreland had been shot in the chest inside the apartment during an argument and was pronounced dead at the scene.