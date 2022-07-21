dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man found guilty of murder in wife’s 2019 shooting death

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr.

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr.

Crime & Law
By
27 minutes ago

A Montgomery County jury convicted a 38-year-old Dayton man of murder and all other counts and specifications in the April 2019 shooting death of his wife.

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr. will be sentenced Aug. 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury Wednesday evening found him guilty of killing Tiffany Yvette Moreland, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue — near Riverside Drive and Siebenthaler Avenue — on a report of a shooting. Tiffany Moreland had been shot in the chest inside the apartment during an argument and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun at the apartment, the prosecutor’s office said following his November 2021 indictment.

Moreland remains in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.

