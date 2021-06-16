Dayton man sentenced to decades in prison in child rape case

“Defendant ensured his victims’ compliance through physical strength and force as well as threats,” prosecutors said.

They said that Jordan threatened one child and tried to use religion to keep the other child from telling.

“His actions were monstrous, and not once has he shown even slight remorse,” prosecutors said. “Instead he denied — and continues to deny — any responsibility.”

The prosecutors said the children found “strength beyond measure” by coming forward and not only telling authorities about the abuse, but also recounting it to a jury during trial.

“Were defendant ever released to society, he poses a significant risk of reoffending. He has demonstrated a propensity for committing sexual crimes against children. The fact that he has multiple victims makes clear that he is likely to recidivate if given the opportunity. These are not tendencies that can be rehabilitated while in prison,” prosecutors said.