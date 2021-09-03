Dayton man sentenced to more than 30 years for raping 3 children

Raymond Scott Smith, 44, was also designated a tier 3 sexual offender and will have to register with the local sheriff’s office every 90 days when he is released from prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Smith was originally indicted in February on more than 30 charges that accused him of sexual misconduct with children known to him.