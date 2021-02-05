Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting three children faces 20+ charges

Raymond Scott Smith, 44, is facing 23 charges, including eight counts of rape of someone younger than 13; four counts of rape by force or threat of force; eight counts of gross sexual imposition involving someone younger than 13; two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The allegations against Smith involve two girls and a boy who are known to him, and date back to 2017 for at least one of the children, according to an affidavit.