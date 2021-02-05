X

Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting three children faces 20+ charges

By Jen Balduf

Bond was set at $500,000 on Friday for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting three children.

Raymond Scott Smith, 44, is facing 23 charges, including eight counts of rape of someone younger than 13; four counts of rape by force or threat of force; eight counts of gross sexual imposition involving someone younger than 13; two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The allegations against Smith involve two girls and a boy who are known to him, and date back to 2017 for at least one of the children, according to an affidavit.

Smith remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Wednesday arrest by Dayton police.

He is next due in court Feb. 16 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

