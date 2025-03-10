Breaking: At least 6 arrested after large police scene reported at UD Saturday

Dayton man sentenced to prison again for child sexual abuse material charges

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
32 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man who plead guilty on his third child sexual abuse material case has been sentenced to prison.

David Miller, 57, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Dennis Adkins to a total of four years in prison and was designated a Tier II sex offender, which means he would have to register his address ever 180 days for 25 years.

David Christopher Miller. Photo courtesy of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

icon to expand image

However, Miller was previously designated a Tier III sex offender, so already must register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton sex offender pleads guilty in his third child sexual abuse material case

Police began to investigate Miller again after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which said they believed he was downloading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said they found the material on his phone and tablet.

At the time, Miller was on parole for a similar case from 2019.

Miller is currently in the Lorain Correctional Institution, where he has been since he was arrested for violating his parole. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges including pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Miller was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison and found a Tier III Sex offender.

He was also convicted in May 2011 on multiple counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, though he was released about halfway through that sentence.

In Other News
1
At least 6 arrested after large police scene reported at UD Saturday
2
Parents plead guilty to felony child abuse in death of 4-month-old son
3
Huber Heights day care accused of negligence after 3-month-old suffers...
4
Springboro elementary student makes threat aboard school bus
5
Pilot with area connections fatally shoots himself as police attempt...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.