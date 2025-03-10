Dayton man sentenced to prison again for child sexual abuse material charges

However, Miller was previously designated a Tier III sex offender, so already must register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Police began to investigate Miller again after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which said they believed he was downloading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said they found the material on his phone and tablet.

At the time, Miller was on parole for a similar case from 2019.

Miller is currently in the Lorain Correctional Institution, where he has been since he was arrested for violating his parole. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges including pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Miller was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison and found a Tier III Sex offender.

He was also convicted in May 2011 on multiple counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, though he was released about halfway through that sentence.