Dayton man sentenced to prison for fatal OVI crash outside Dunbar High School

Davis’ defense attorney also filed a memorandum and asked the judge to sentence him to three to four and a half years in prison, noting that his client was 18 at the time of the crash and showed instant remorse at the scene.

“He is still extremely immature and has made some terrible decisions where he did not consider future consequences,” the defense said in their memorandum.

Skelton said during the sentencing that he was troubled by the fact that Davis was pulled over in July of this year driving drunk. The state noted that Davis was told that the mother of his unborn child was in an accident and at Miami Valley Hospital, but “an officer of 22 years on road patrol for the Dayton Police Department described him as drunk as he’s ever seen someone who could still stand.”

The state also said he had a loaded weapon inside the car at the time.

Davis could face up to 7 and a half years in prison depending on his behavior while incarcerated.