Dayton man sentenced to probation in sex case

A 47-year-old Dayton man originally indicted for rape was sentenced last week to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges.
Elyas Farhid Ahad, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts of menacing by stalking with a sexual motivation, misdemeanors.
As part of his sentence handed out Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Ahad also was designated a Tier I sex offender, meaning his must register his address annually for 15 years.
Ahad was indicted June 9, 2021, for rape, attempted rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for an incident reported to have happened June 1, 2021, on North Broadway Street in Dayton.
“Per the plea agreement between the parties, defendant will receive a full term of probation on all counts.
In exchange for the Oct. 11 plea to the bill of information, all charges in the indictment were dismissed.
