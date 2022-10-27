Deadly ‘sucker punch’ lands Dayton man in prison for 11 years

The investigation determined that Bell “sucker punched” Goode inside the supermarket. Goode fell through the door and struck his head on the concrete, which caused severe head trauma, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Police viewed video surveillance that showed a man, later identified as Bell, hit Goode with his fist while inside the store, according to court documents. Goode then fell to the ground outside the doorway. While officers were still at the scene, Bell returned and was recognized as the assailant in the video.

During an interview with police, Bell reportedly confessed to hitting Goode, according to court records.

Bell had been indicted for felonious assault, but was indicted for murder in July 2021 after Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled Goode’s death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to the head.