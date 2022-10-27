Deadly ‘sucker punch’ lands Dayton man in prison for 11 years

A Dayton man will spend at least 11 years in prison after he delivered a deadly blow during a December 2020 fight.
Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr., 49, was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Michael Goode of Dayton.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police and medics responded the evening of Dec. 29, 2020, to Food City at 1829 Germantown St., where they found Goode unconscious and with an obvious head injury. He was sitting in front of the store with his head slumped. Paramedics began life-saving measures before he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to court records.
Goode suffered brain damage and never regained consciousness. He died Jan. 19, 2021, as a result of his injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation determined that Bell “sucker punched” Goode inside the supermarket. Goode fell through the door and struck his head on the concrete, which caused severe head trauma, the prosecutor’s office stated.
Police viewed video surveillance that showed a man, later identified as Bell, hit Goode with his fist while inside the store, according to court documents. Goode then fell to the ground outside the doorway. While officers were still at the scene, Bell returned and was recognized as the assailant in the video.
During an interview with police, Bell reportedly confessed to hitting Goode, according to court records.
Bell had been indicted for felonious assault, but was indicted for murder in July 2021 after Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled Goode’s death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to the head.
