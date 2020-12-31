Charge filed after assault leaves man with brain damage, life-threatening injuries

A Dayton man was charged with felonious assault after he hit a man, causing him to suffer brain damage and become unresponsive, according to court records.
Harvey Bell Sr., 47, is accused of striking the man with his fist on Tuesday. Police were dispatched to Food City on Germantown Street around 9 p.m. on an assault.
Police found the victim sitting in front of the store with his head slumped down, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. An officer reported that he was cold to the touch and didn’t appear to be breathing.
Medics from the Dayton Fire Department responded and began live-saving measures before the man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
“At the time of this warrant, [the victim] has not become responsive and has sustained brain damage,” read an affidavit filed on New Year’s Eve. “It is unknown if [the victim] will survive his injuries.”
Police viewed video surveillance that showed a man, later identified as Bell, hit the victim with his fist while inside the store, according to court documents. The victim then fell to the ground outside the doorway.
While officers were still at the scene, Bell returned and was recognized as the person in the video.
During an interview with police, he confessed to hitting the man, according to court records.
He appeared in court on New Year’s Eve and his bail was set at $200,000. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8.