Charge filed after assault leaves man with brain damage, life-threatening injuries

Police viewed video surveillance that showed a man, later identified as Bell, hit the victim with his fist while inside the store, according to court documents. The victim then fell to the ground outside the doorway.

While officers were still at the scene, Bell returned and was recognized as the person in the video.

During an interview with police, he confessed to hitting the man, according to court records.

He appeared in court on New Year’s Eve and his bail was set at $200,000. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8.