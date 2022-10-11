Miamisburg man indicted in child pornography case

A 57-year-old Miamisburg man was indicted Tuesday on seven felony charges following a lengthy investigation of a child pornography case.
Bradley S. Boy was issued a summons to appear for his Oct. 25 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He was indicted by a grand jury for four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance; one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
The case was investigated starting in 2017 by the Miamisburg Police Department after a teen girl, now in her early 20s, reported it to her mother, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The case involved a lengthy forensic examination of cellphones that delayed the case, the prosecutor’s office said.
