Dayton man wanted on 16 child pornography charges

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Dayton man wanted in a child pornography case.
Ashton D. Howard, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 18 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor following his indictment by a county grand jury.
The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department after they received an alert from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Howard is accused of downloading and uploading child pornography using the Kik Messenger social media app, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
