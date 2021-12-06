Dayton missionary shot multiple times in Alabama

An 18-year-old Dayton missionary serving in Alabama was reportedly shot multiple times Friday.
Michael Fauber was in serious, but stable condition as of Saturday, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Fauber was at the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills outside Birmingham, Alabama, with two other missionaries and others who were interested in learning about the church at the time of the shooting. There was a basketball game going on in the building’s cultural hall as well, according to the church.
“At approximately 8:30 p.m., Elder Fauber spoke with an unknown individual who came into the building during the activity,” read a statement from the church. “A few moments later, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled.”
Fauber was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. No other injuries were reported.
“Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence,” said the church.
We will update this story as more information is available.
