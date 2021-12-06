Police: Later post on Centerville High School gun incident caused more investigation

A Centerville detective and one of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked for hours Saturday tracking that day’s post before finding it was from a 2018 New Mexico issue mistaken for the Centerville incident, Davis said.

“Your first inclination shouldn’t be to try to…share that image,” he said. “Go give that image to somebody who can do something about it and make sure we don’t have a tragedy.”

The Friday incident involved a 15-year-old female student who had made threats against the school, and a 16-year-old male student who brought a gun on campus, authorities said.

Police said it was likely an oversight on the boy’s part, as he had reportedly gone on a recent hunting trip and had not removed the gun from his car. The girl then took a picture of it in his car and posted it on Snapchat, along with a threat.

Both students were taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center Friday morning, Davis said.

The girl was charged with making terroristic threats, and the boy was charged with illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds.