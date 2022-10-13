Dayton officer injured, taken to hospital

A Dayton police officer injured Thursday afternoon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The officer was injured around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue, where there is a large police presence.
The officer reportedly was injured by a suspect but the circumstances were not immediately clear.
The Dayton Police Department urged residents to avoid the area as police investigate.
Dayton officers also gathered outside the hospital, where and police cruisers were lined up. Forensic technicians also were examining the cruiser that brought the officer to the hospital.
