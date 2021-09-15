dayton-daily-news logo
Teen waiting for school bus in Dayton critically injured by hit-and-run driver

Dayton police believe a black 2010-2015 Chevrolet Equinox, similar to the one shown, is the SUV that struck a teenager in Dayton Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, as he was standing on the sidewalk waiting for a school bus on North Main Street near Maplelawn Drive. The SUV should be missing a metal piece from around the grille that was left at the crash scene.
Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
A Dayton teenager was standing on the sidewalk waiting for his school bus Wednesday morning when he was struck and critically injured by an SUV that fled.

The Dayton Police Department is asking the public for information about the hit-and-run cash that happened at 6:45 a.m. on North Main Street near Maplelawn Drive.

Detectives said they believe the SUV is a black 2010-2015 Chevrolet Equinox, which should have front and passenger side damage after striking 18-year-old Rohoneal McDonald.

A witness also reported the headlights were out on one side, police said, and the SUV is missing a silver trim piece from around the top half of the grille that was left at the crash scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call detective Taylor Gianangeli at 937-333-1104. To remain anonymous and possibly collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

