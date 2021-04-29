Dayton Police honor officers during annual awards ceremony

The Officer of the Year Award was earned by Detective Zachary Fehrman for his work with children and bringing people who physically and sexually abuse them to justice. Biehl said Fehrman investigated 181 complaints and assisted 98 victims at Care House.

The chief cited a case in particular where Fehrman helped put away a man for more than 20 years accused of sexually abusing a child and another case where a father was indicted in connection to the killing of his young son.

“Detective Fehrman is highly thought of and works his hardest to fight for victims and to give them a voice,” Biehl said.

Two Dayton police officers were also honored with the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award.

Sgt. Danielle Cash was honored with the 2020 award for her work organizing and overseeing the Angel Tree Program that coordinates gift donations from Dayton Police to underprivileged children who may otherwise not have gifts for Christmas.

Explore Dayton police grant more than 100 wishes from children in need

Also, police officer Byron Branch was honored with the 2021 Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award for his work in the community -- specifically spending countless hours mentoring youth and building relationships with a group home.

Branch previously won the Officer of the Year Award after losing his leg and nearly dying after being struck by vehicle on Interstate 75.

Also during the award ceremony, the Dayton Officers who stopped the Oregon District shooting -- Sgt. William C. Knight, Officer Brian Rolfes, Officer Jeremy Campbell, Officer Vincent Carter, Officer Ryan Nabel and Officer David Denlinger --- were honored for their actions with the Top Cop 2020 award.