Dayton police investigate 2 homicides since Sunday

The victim of the shooting was not identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

It’s the seventh homicide in the city so far this year, according to Dayton Police, which is slightly down from nine this time last year.

Dayton Police investigated the city’s sixth homicide of 2021 on Sunday, when 16-year-old Kamareon O’Berry, of Dayton, was shot and killed on North Upland Avenue. He died Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital.

Those who knew O’Berry expressed sorrow over his death on social media Monday and Tuesday.

Another juvenile, a 17-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. According to initial reports, one of the victims was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the finger.

“The investigation into the double shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is ongoing, and detectives continue to canvass the area for more information,” said Lt. Jason Hall Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).