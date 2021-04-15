Man found guilty of killing Dayton friend over money to be sentenced today

“Defendant murdered Terry Young and when he finally got caught and faced trial, he tried every lie in the book to get away with it,” prosecutors said. “Defendant refused to accept responsibility for his actions, and he has never shown remorse for his actions. Defendant sat in the witness stand, after taking an oath, and lied to this Court and to the Jury. Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for Terry Young, the Jury saw through his lies, and found him Guilty on all charges.”

“Furthermore, stabbing Terry to death was not enough for this Defendant. As Defendant was fleeing the scene, he saw Terry was still alive and still staggering, and made a conscious decision to hit Terry with his car to finish what he started. Once he knew the job was done, he headed down south to Virginia to live out the rest of his days,” prosecutors said.