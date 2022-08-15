Man charged with murder in stabbing at Dayton apartment

“She stopped screaming but there’s blood everywhere out here,” the caller said.

The caller noted a man had been living with the woman, according to court documents.

When police arrived, the 911 caller led officers to the apartment just as Lloyd was reportedly leaving.

“When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors,” an affidavit read.

Officers arrested Lloyd outside the building. His shirt and shorts had blood on them and he also had a knife which had some blood on it, according to court documents.

Crews found the woman unresponsive inside her apartment. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from injuries, according to court records. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police are expected to release more details this afternoon. We will update this story as more information is available.