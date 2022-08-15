BreakingNews
Man charged with murder in stabbing at Dayton apartment
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man charged with murder in stabbing at Dayton apartment

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
11 minutes ago

A man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed and killed a woman at her Dayton apartment Friday evening.

Deantre M. Lloyd, 42, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in a stabbing in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 6:53 p.m. Friday, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report that a person was being stabbed.

ExplorePolice agencies loosen tattoo policy in effort to recruit, retain officers
Combined ShapeCaption
Deantre M. Lloyd. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Deantre M. Lloyd. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Combined ShapeCaption
Deantre M. Lloyd. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

A 911 caller said they could hear the victim asking for help, according to dispatch records.

“She stopped screaming but there’s blood everywhere out here,” the caller said.

The caller noted a man had been living with the woman, according to court documents.

When police arrived, the 911 caller led officers to the apartment just as Lloyd was reportedly leaving.

“When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors,” an affidavit read.

Officers arrested Lloyd outside the building. His shirt and shorts had blood on them and he also had a knife which had some blood on it, according to court documents.

Crews found the woman unresponsive inside her apartment. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from injuries, according to court records. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police are expected to release more details this afternoon. We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Police agencies loosen tattoo policy in effort to recruit, retain...
2
Man who stole $700K from local pet shelter to be sentenced Monday
3
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Harrison Twp.
4
Piqua man accused of burning daughter’s face found guilty of child...
5
Man indicted, accused of running down bicyclist in Dayton hit-and-run...

About the Authors

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top