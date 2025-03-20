Dayton police investigate after man shot

Dayton police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon.
According to Dayton Sgt. Andrew Zecchini, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Springfield Street for a reported shooting and found the victim, a 42-year-old man.
Emergency crews took him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found a shooting scene near the 3100 block of E. First Street, the sergeant said.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating the shooting.
