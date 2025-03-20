Dayton police investigate after man shot

Breaking: John Q. Public can’t attend the NATO session coming to Dayton. But the community is invited to these events

Dayton police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon.

According to Dayton Sgt. Andrew Zecchini, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Springfield Street for a reported shooting and found the victim, a 42-year-old man.

Emergency crews took him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a shooting scene near the 3100 block of E. First Street, the sergeant said.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.