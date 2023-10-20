Dayton police investigate shooting, crash on Philadelphia Drive

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

Dayton police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting and crash.

Crews were called at 4:12 p.m. to Philadelphia Drive and Holmes Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Two people, at least one with a gunshot, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

This report will be updated as we find out new information.

In Other News
1
Man sentenced to probation in Oakwood child pornography case
2
Do you have info about malnourished puppy abandoned in Dayton?
3
Harrison Twp. man accused of beating, sexually assaulting Dayton woman...
4
Bail $1M for man charged with murder in May 2022 Trotwood shooting
5
Man charged with murder in Dayton fatal stabbing

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top