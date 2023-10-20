Dayton police investigate shooting, crash on Philadelphia Drive

Dayton police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting and crash.
Crews were called at 4:12 p.m. to Philadelphia Drive and Holmes Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Two people, at least one with a gunshot, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.
This report will be updated as we find out new information.
