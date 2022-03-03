Dayton police investigating early morning shooting

Dayton police are investigating after a shooting was reported early Thursday morning.
The shooting took place near the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and Free Pike around 1:10 a.m., according to a Dayton Police Department incident report.
A man was reportedly injured during the shooting, but additional information on his condition was not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
