Child struck by vehicle, taken to hospital in Dayton

A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of Revels Avenue at 4:17 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Medics took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital, records said. The child’s condition is currently unknown.
According to scanner traffic, the child reportedly was losing consciousness.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
