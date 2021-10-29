Dayton police seek help identifying suspects in daycare break-in

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a break-in at a daycare on Profit Way last month.
The suspects were inside the facility from 10 p.m. until midnight on Sept. 14 and stole tools and TVs, according to police.
Surveillance images showed three suspects. One has beard and multiple tattoos on the arms and back of the head.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has additional information should call 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
In Other News
1
Hearings canceled in Beavercreek child ‘whooping’ cases
2
Huber Heights man dead following exchange of gunfire at Trotwood...
3
3 suffer minor injuries, including 2 officers, in Huber Heights police...
4
2 detained after fire set at Dayton Canoe Club
5
Dayton man sentenced to prison for fatal OVI crash outside Dunbar High...
About the Author