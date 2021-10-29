Police to conduct focused patrols northeast of Dayton Halloween weekend

Troopers, officers and deputies will focus on traffic violations they said cause crashes, such as reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.

Patrols will focus on major routes such as Interstate 75, state Route 4, state Route 201, state Route 202, Needmore Road, Webster Street, Troy Street, Wagner Ford Road, East Third Street, Airway Road and connecting streets on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day.