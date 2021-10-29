dayton-daily-news logo
Police to conduct focused patrols northeast of Dayton Halloween weekend

Local News
By Daniel Susco
20 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that as a part of the Dayton Service Initiative, they will conduct increased traffic enforcement efforts in parts of Harrison Township, Huber Heights and Riverside during the Halloween weekend.

Explore‘Too many lives lost.’ Law enforcement teams up to reduce excessive speeds, fatal crashes

Troopers, officers and deputies will focus on traffic violations they said cause crashes, such as reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.

Patrols will focus on major routes such as Interstate 75, state Route 4, state Route 201, state Route 202, Needmore Road, Webster Street, Troy Street, Wagner Ford Road, East Third Street, Airway Road and connecting streets on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that over the past five years, these areas have had a total of 340 OVI crashes resulting in 18 fatal crashes, and law enforcement expects there to be increase vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to the holiday.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

