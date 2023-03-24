Dayton police sergeant placed on paid leave

“Due to the nature of the allegations, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been contacted to conduct an independent investigation,” department officials said in that Wednesday statement, which did not list the specific allegations.

Setty’s Dayton police personnel file includes nearly a dozen written commendations over the past 11 years. The most recent one was last fall at Liberty High School, for working with another DPD officer to wrestle to the ground a former student who came onto school grounds and had a loaded gun in his bag.

Setty and two other officers were involved in a shooting in December 2020 that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Donald Saunders after police responded to a domestic violence call. Saunders was shot at least four times after he pointed a gun directly at Setty’s chest at an apartment in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue, according to a commendation Setty received.