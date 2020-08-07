Dayton psychologist accused in child porn case withdraws bond change request

Greg Ramey, through his defense attorney Jon Paul Rion, filed a motion last month asking the court to allow Ramey to travel between a number of counties including Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Warren, Greene Clinton, Madison, Franklin and others.

“Mr. Ramey has proven not to be a threat to the community since the origin of this case and has complied with all instructions from the court, including attending every court hearing,” the motion filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court says.