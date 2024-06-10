Dayton sex offender gets 4-6 years after 2nd conviction for child sexual abuse material

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The judge also designated King a Tier III sexual offender, the highest level. It will require him to register his address every 90 days with his local sheriff’s office for the rest of his life.

King was sentenced in June 2022 to six months in jail and up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material. He also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which required him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

In that case, he was indicted in February 2022 for seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish) and 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.