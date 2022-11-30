Dayton teen charged as an adult in shooting of mom’s boyfriend

The man identified Jones as the shooter and said the teen left with his wallet and cell phone, according a press release issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this year.

The man was critically injured and had multiple surgeries as a result, according to the press release.

Jones previously was convicted of stabbing the same man and placed on probation, which ended in February, the prosecutor’s office said.

“Obviously, being given probation in the juvenile system did nothing to rehabilitate him,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said earlier this year. “He will now be tried, convicted and sentenced as an adult for this violent act.”

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1.