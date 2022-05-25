BreakingNews
Warrant issued, man charged in deadly shooting the led to Dayton SWAT standoff
Dayton teen accused of shooting mom's boyfriend could face adult charges

A 17-year-old Dayton boy could be transferred to adult court after he reportedly seriously injured his mother’s boyfriend in a shooting last month.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced his office is filing an amended complaint for the teen to be tried as an adult.

Under the complaint, the teen was charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Last March, the teen was convicted of aggravated assault for stabbing the same man, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This 17‐year‐old is clearly violent and was given probation after stabbing a man,” Heck said. “Now, he has robbed and shot the same victim. Obviously, being given probation in the juvenile system did nothing to rehabilitate him. He will now be tried, convicted and sentenced as an adult for this violent act.”

ExploreDayton to conduct juvenile curfew sweep after complaints

On April 27, Dayton police responded to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots.

The caller said she heard gunshots coming from a downstairs apartment and that a man was screaming, according to dispatch records.

“I can’t see him. I can’t get in his house,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher. “He’s telling me to kick his door in.”

The victim identified the teen as the shooter and said the suspect left the apartment with his wallet and cell phone, according to the prosecutor’s office. The man reportedly was seriously injured and needed multiple surgeries.

The Dayton Daily News routinely does not name minors accused of crimes unless their cases have been formally transferred to adult court.

