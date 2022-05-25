Dayton teen accused of shooting mom’s boyfriend could face adult charges

Explore Dayton to conduct juvenile curfew sweep after complaints

On April 27, Dayton police responded to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots.

The caller said she heard gunshots coming from a downstairs apartment and that a man was screaming, according to dispatch records.

“I can’t see him. I can’t get in his house,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher. “He’s telling me to kick his door in.”

The victim identified the teen as the shooter and said the suspect left the apartment with his wallet and cell phone, according to the prosecutor’s office. The man reportedly was seriously injured and needed multiple surgeries.

The Dayton Daily News routinely does not name minors accused of crimes unless their cases have been formally transferred to adult court.