Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton woman sentenced in shooting during reported argument over church issue

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

caption arrowCaption
Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
54 minutes ago

A Dayton woman who reportedly shot her friend during an argument about church was sentenced last week.

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison on one count of felonious assault, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court official.

Brooks was initially charged with two counts of felonious assault last March, but pleaded guilty to one count on Jan. 20, according to court documents. The second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

ExploreRELATED: Woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church

On March 20, 2021, Brooks reportedly went out to dinner with two friends in Beavercreek. The victim was dropping Brooks off at her grandmother’s house when Brooks began arguing with the victim and accused her of “being disloyal and a liar” and not supporting her on an issue at their church, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Brooks pulled out a gun and shot the victim in her stomach and fled to her grandmother’s house, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court document.

The other friend reportedly called 911. The victim and third person both identified Brooks as the shooter, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

In Other News
1
Mother who abandoned son in Colerain arrested in Kentucky
2
DeWine issues reprieves to 3 more inmates on Ohio Death Row
3
Dayton man indicted in shooting; victim shoots suspect in foot
4
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested during Kettering SWAT call indicted on...
5
Sheriff: Dayton man solicits sex acts from detective posing as teen...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top