Dayton woman indicted in November stabbing

A Dayton woman has been indicted on felonious assault charges after allegedly stabbing and slashing another woman during an argument in November.
Yolanda Perrot, 50, was indicted Monday on two counts of felonious assault in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges are related to a stabbing on Allwen Drive on Nov. 21.
At around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 400 block of Allwen Drive.
Emergency crews took a 33-year-old woman to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and took the suspect, which the prosecutor’s office identified as Perrot, to Montgomery County Jail.
The stabbing came after Perrot allegedly bumped her car into the victim’s car, leading to an argument that got physical, the prosecutor’s office said.
Perrot is not currently in custody, but is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 3, 2023.
