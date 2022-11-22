Woman injured in Dayton stabbing, 1 in custody

A suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed in Dayton Monday evening.
Around 7:40 p.m., Dayton police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Allwen Drive.
“Officers quickly located the victim, a 33-year-old woman, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” read a statement from the Dayton Police Department. “The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail.”
Investigators are still looking into what led up to the stabbing.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
