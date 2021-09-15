dayton-daily-news logo
X

Deputies: Man in standoff threatened people with bow and arrow, swung machete

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
52 minutes ago

A man taken into custody Monday after a SWAT standoff had threatened people with a bow and arrow and swung a machete at another man, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Joshua Ray Sage, 35, of West Carrollton, is scheduled to be video-arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Western Division in New Lebanon after he was charged Wednesday with felonious assault.

ExplorePHOTOS: State Route 4 closed in Jefferson Twp. as standoff continues

Sage surrendered to deputies around 4:45 p.m. Monday after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team used tear gas to get him to come out of a home in the 7100 block of state Route 4, also called Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp. His arrest ended a more than six-hour standoff.

ExploreRELATED: Man barricaded inside Jefferson Twp. house jailed; SWAT team uses tear gas

Sage called in a fake abduction and then refused to come out of the house, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

“Josh had also threatened multiple people at the house with a bow and arrow and then swung a machete at (another man) and cut his finger,” the affidavit stated.

Sage remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Joshua Ray Sage
Caption
Joshua Ray Sage

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Teen waiting for school bus in Dayton critically injured by hit-and-run
2
Bradford man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old girl
3
WATCH: Video helps Dayton police solve hit-skip crash involving fire...
4
Harrison Twp. man pleads to 21 counts related to child porn after...
5
Teen pleads in German Twp. crash that killed toddler, 3 others
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top