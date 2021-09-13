dayton-daily-news logo
X

State Route 4 closed in Jefferson Twp. after person refuses to come out of home

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Deputies with shields went inside a Jefferson Twp. house Monday afternoon where a person reportedly was barricaded inside.

State Route 4 is closed is closed between Farmersville West Carrollton and Union roads.

ExploreMiddletown mother gets maximum sentence for killing 6-year-old son

A hostage negotiation unit from the sheriff’s office responded to the house near the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road. About three marked cruisers and a half dozen unmarked vehicles also were seen outside the home.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

A standoff was underway Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021, after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home near the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
A standoff was underway Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021, after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home near the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

In Other News
1
Lebanon Correctional inmate accused of attempting to kill another...
2
Xenia Police: semi-truck struck by rock on U.S. 35
3
Warren County man sentenced for shooting a deputy at the door
4
Middletown mother gets maximum sentence for killing 6-year-old son
5
Reforms created in the wake of Takoda Collins death helping other...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top