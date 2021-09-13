State Route 4 closed in Jefferson Twp. after person refuses to come out of home

Deputies with shields went inside a Jefferson Twp. house Monday afternoon where a person reportedly was barricaded inside.
State Route 4 is closed is closed between Farmersville West Carrollton and Union roads.
A hostage negotiation unit from the sheriff’s office responded to the house near the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road. About three marked cruisers and a half dozen unmarked vehicles also were seen outside the home.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
Credit: Jim Noelker
In Other News
1
Lebanon Correctional inmate accused of attempting to kill another...
2
Xenia Police: semi-truck struck by rock on U.S. 35
3
Warren County man sentenced for shooting a deputy at the door
4
Middletown mother gets maximum sentence for killing 6-year-old son
5
Reforms created in the wake of Takoda Collins death helping other...