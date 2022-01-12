Deputies seize cocaine, cash, gun in Troy drug raid; 1 arrested

Detectives found approximately three ounces of cocaine packaged for sale, marijuana, cash, scales and a loaded pistol during the Monday search of the house in the 500 block of Mulberry Street, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Nevada D. Butcher, 42, was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs, trafficking drugs, trafficking drugs/preparation for sale and possession a firearm while under a weapons disability. Additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, the sheriff’s release stated.