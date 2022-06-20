DOJ wants retired Beavercreek DARE officer sentenced to more than 15 years

Kovacs retired in August 2018 after 25 years with the Beavercreek Police Department. He worked as a patrol officer, crime prevention specialist and Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer with Beavercreek City Schools, according to a Beavercreek police Facebook post announcing his retirement.

But according to the sentencing memorandum, Kovacs was involved with child pornography in the last three years he worked.

“In subject case, the defendant’s prior status as a local police officer is a disturbing aggravating factor,” the memo says. “The fact he engaged in possessing and transporting child pornography while a DARE officer is even more troubling. Local DARE officers are expected to serve as a positive role model for school age children. The defendant has compromised the integrity of the DARE program along with the honor and reputation of the Beavercreek Police Department.”

The DOJ said that the “nature, content and quantity of the child pornography associated with this case is nothing less than stunning” and that “those who traffic in or consume child pornography must be punished severely.”

A message to Kovacs’ defense attorney was not responded to Monday. Kovacs’ case is due back in court on Aug. 2 for a sentencing hearing.