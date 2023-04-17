X

Darke County double homicide victims ID’d

Crime & Law
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
Person of interest files false report to try to hide slayings, sheriff says.

The person of interest in a double homicide, whose names were released Monday, lied to deputies to conceal the slayings, Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said.

The victims were identified as 57-year-old James T. Donnelly and 63-year-old Michelle V. Phipps, both of 4289 Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in Neave Twp. south of Greenville, by Darke County Coroner Dr. Timothy Kathman.

Their bodies were discovered early Friday morning when deputies responded to the house after two women came in to the sheriff’s office just before 5 a.m. to report the deaths.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call just 10½ hours earlier at the same residence, where they met 39-year-old Adam J. Uchyn in the driveway. Uchyn, who also lived at the house, said he made the 911 call and filed a report alleging a theft and assault occurred but the perpetrator had left.

“This report was a ruse he created to prevent the deputies from discovering the murder that had likely just occurred,” Whittaker said.

Uchyn was arrested Friday night in Chicago on a felony probation warrant out of Darke County and is awaiting extradition.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

