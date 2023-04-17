Darke County double homicide victims ID’d

The victims were identified as 57-year-old James T. Donnelly and 63-year-old Michelle V. Phipps, both of 4289 Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in Neave Twp. south of Greenville, by Darke County Coroner Dr. Timothy Kathman.

Their bodies were discovered early Friday morning when deputies responded to the house after two women came in to the sheriff’s office just before 5 a.m. to report the deaths.