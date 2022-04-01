dayton-daily-news logo
Englewood man accused of threatening to share nude images of teen facing new charges

Michael Joseph Siehl

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

An Englewood man who reportedly threatened to share partially nude images of a teenage girl was indicted on additional charges Friday.

Michael Siehl, 42, is facing two counts of telecommunications harassment in addition to illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment and telephone harassment, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records.

ExploreRELATED: Englewood man accused of threatening to send nude images of teen to school, job

He was first indicted on charges in February.

He was accused of threatening to send partially nude images and videos of a 16-year-old to her school job and parents, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

“Siehl did send the partially nude photographs and videos to [the teen’s father’s] email address with a message threatening to disseminate them,” a Clayton police detective wrote in an affidavit. “He also sent numerous messages to [the teen’s mother] threatening the same.”

Siehl is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges next week.

