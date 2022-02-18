Hamburger icon
Englewood man accused of threatening to send nude images of teen to school, job

Michael J Siehl. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
40 minutes ago

A Englewood man is accused of threatening to send partially nude images of a 16-year-old to her school, job and parents.

Michael J. Siehl, 41, was charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of telephone harassment, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

ExploreCourt docs: Franklin man in extortion case threatens to release photos

He reportedly threatened to send the nude photos and videos on several different occasions.

“Siehl did send the partially nude photographs and videos to [the teen’s father’s] email address with a message threatening to disseminate them,” a Clayton police detective wrote in an affidavit. “He also sent numerous messages to [the teen’s mother] threatening the same.”

He was arrested Wednesday morning in Englewood, according to jail booking records.

Siehl’s bond was set at $50,000 on Thursday, according to court documents.

