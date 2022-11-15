dayton-daily-news logo
X

Englewood man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago

A 50-year-old Englewood man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a cognitive disability who has the intellect equivalent to a “first-grader,” according to court records.

David Anthony Huntley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday for four counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Englewood police detectives responded Sept. 6 to a report of a sexual assault that happened earlier in the 200 block of Wolf Avenue involving a woman “diagnosed with a cognitive disability with the intellect equivalent to a ‘first-grader,’” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Huntley is accused of befriending the woman and taking her to his home and bedroom, where he reportedly sexually assaulted her against her will.

ExploreMan charged after DNA links him to two ‘brutal’ 2014 rapes in Dayton

Huntley told police he and the woman did have sex but he said it was consensual, according to the affidavit.

He is held on $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Nov. 3 arrest by Englewood police.

In Other News
1
Man accused of chasing off-duty Dayton detective, firing 12 shots at...
2
U.S. 35 shooting appears to be ‘targeted act of violence,’ police say
3
Man charged after DNA links him to two ‘brutal’ 2014 rapes in Dayton
4
Warning: Phone scammers impersonating police officers
5
Road rage triggers shooting in Riverside, police say

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top