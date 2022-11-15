Englewood man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

Englewood police detectives responded Sept. 6 to a report of a sexual assault that happened earlier in the 200 block of Wolf Avenue involving a woman “diagnosed with a cognitive disability with the intellect equivalent to a ‘first-grader,’” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Huntley is accused of befriending the woman and taking her to his home and bedroom, where he reportedly sexually assaulted her against her will.