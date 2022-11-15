Englewood man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

A 50-year-old Englewood man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a cognitive disability who has the intellect equivalent to a “first-grader,” according to court records.
David Anthony Huntley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday for four counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Englewood police detectives responded Sept. 6 to a report of a sexual assault that happened earlier in the 200 block of Wolf Avenue involving a woman “diagnosed with a cognitive disability with the intellect equivalent to a ‘first-grader,’” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
Huntley is accused of befriending the woman and taking her to his home and bedroom, where he reportedly sexually assaulted her against her will.
Huntley told police he and the woman did have sex but he said it was consensual, according to the affidavit.
He is held on $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Nov. 3 arrest by Englewood police.
