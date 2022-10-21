BreakingNews
Warrant issued for Miamisburg man after girl gives birth

A warrant has been issued for a Miamisburg man on charges that he raped a child younger than 13 years old, leading to that child giving birth earlier this year.

Vishal Kumar, 25, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court. According to an affidavit, detectives were notified in August that a minor had given birth to a child and been taken to the hospital.

Detectives said they determined the baby would have been conceived in or around January, when the victim was 12 years old.

In an interview, the girl said the assault happened at the residence of her mother’s boyfriend.

At the time of writing, Kumar was not in the Montgomery County Jail.

